HEC takes back ‘Holi’ notification

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has reversed its notification issued earlier regarding ‘Holi’, stating that the directive was presented inaccurately.

According to reliable sources, the HEC clarified that it respects the religious beliefs of various religions, individuals, and groups. The commission emphasized that it upholds the freedom to celebrate religious festivals.

The decision to withdraw the notification was made after it was discovered that the HEC’s directive had been misunderstood.

In a swift response to the concerns raised, the HEC decided to retract the notification. It was held necessary to rectify the situation due to the erroneous interpretation of the HEC’s message.

In the wake of the controversy surrounding the notification, Education Minister, Rana Tanveer Hussain, expressed dissatisfaction with the HEC’s notification stated that people strongly criticized the recent festival on social media which was held in the University premisis.

He voiced his opinion that the HEC should not have issued such a notification in the first place. However, Rana Tanveer Hussain clarified that the ministry of education was not aware of any notification from the HEC.

Furthermore, it was revealed that the notice was taken seriously by the relevant authorities, and as a result, the notification has been withdrawn. He assured that the public that the HEC does not possess the authority to issue such notifications.

In response to the situation, the National Assembly Speaker, Pervaiz Ashraf, emphasized the importance of social media adhering to the constitutional foundation and not deviating from its principles.

He further asserted that no restrictions should be imposed on the freedom of any religion in Pakistan, ensuring the protection of all minority communities and their right to practice their religions freely.

Rana Tanveer Hussain, expressing his viewpoint, emphasized that Holi, being a festival, should not be subjected to any objections. He also made a comment regarding the actions of Indian Prime Minister Modi towards Muslims, which he deemed evident to all.

In a resolute statement, Rana Tanveer Hussain reaffirmed that all minority communities in Pakistan have the freedom to practice their worship without any hindrance. He concluded by directing the HEC to refrain from engaging in such activities in the future.