High prices of vegetables, fruits worry citizens in Peshawar

Peshawar - The alarming surge in vegetable and fruit prices in Peshawar has raised significant concerns among the citizens, prompting them to call upon the district government to ensure the availability of essential food items at reasonable rates set by the district administration.

During a visit to the local vegetable and fruit markets, it was observed that the price of ginger skyrocketed to Rs 860 per kg, garlic rose to Rs 320 per kg, and lemons were being sold at Rs 160 per kg. Onions were priced at Rs 50, tomatoes at Rs 30, green peppers at Rs 100, okra at Rs 90, and peas at Rs 230 per kg. Potatoes were being sold at Rs 100, taro root (kachalu) at Rs 150, cauliflower at Rs 120, and Tenda at Rs 90 per kg.

Among fruits, apples were priced at Rs 450 per kg, mangoes at Rs 220 per kg, and litchis at Rs 360 per kg. Furthermore, cherries were being sold at Rs 360, Khurmanis at Rs 340, and bananas at Rs 210 per dozen. Meanwhile, the price of live chicken in the market has slightly decreased by Rs 5 per kg, with the current rate reaching Rs 455 per kg.

The escalating prices have created a state of concern and discontentment among the residents. They are demanding immediate action from the authorities to address the issue and ensure affordable access to essential food items.