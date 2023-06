ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Foreign Af­fairs Hina Rabbani Khar yester­day stressed for early resolution of visa issues faced by Pakistani students. She was talking to Ger­man Ambassador to Pakistan Alfred Grannas here. “Matters pertaining to the bilateral co­operation in trade, investment, education, vocational training, Migration and Mobility were dis­cussed in the meeting,” said a for­eign ministry statement.