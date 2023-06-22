Thursday, June 22, 2023
Hundreds of Sikh yatrees from India arrive in Lahore 

Agencies
June 22, 2023
LAHORE -    About 417 Sikh pilgrims from neigh­boring country India on Wednesday arrived in Pa­kistan through Wahga Bor­der to celebrate the 184th birth anniversary of Mahara­ja Ranjit Singh, the first Sikh ruler of Punjab. The officials of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) and Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) lead­ers received warmly the Sikh yatrees. Speaking on the oc­casion, the group leader of Sikh yatrees Sardar Painder Singh Pahlwan stated that Pa­kistan’s land is highly sacred for Sikhs. The PSGPC Pardhan Sardar Amir Singh mentioned that before participating in the ceremony commemorat­ing Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s birth anniversary in Lahore, the Indian pilgrims would visit other holy sites, includ­ing Nankana Sahib and Pan­ja Sahib.ETPB Additional Secretary shrines Rana Sha­hid Saleem said that the Sikh pilgrims would be provided with the best facilities and complete security. Maharaja Ranjit Singh was born on No­vember 13, 1780, in Gujran­wala, and he passed away in 1839. He ruled Punjab for for­ty years. His samadhi (mau­soleum) is located in Dera Sa­hib, Lahore.

