IGP assures peaceful atmosphere to traders

Peshawar - The Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Akhtar Hayat Khan, held a meeting with a delegation from the Khyber Chamber of Commerce and Industries at CPO Peshawar.

Addressing the delegation, the Police Chief emphasized the crucial role played by the traders’ community in the country’s economic prosperity and development. He assured them of providing a congenial and peaceful atmosphere to carry out their trade activities, emphasizing that their needs would be met at all costs.

The president of the Khyber Chamber of Commerce commended the frontline role of KP police in the ongoing fight against terrorism and acknowledged the restoration of peace in the province, attributing it to the unmatched sacrifices made by the police force.

He highlighted that in the past, industrialists and manufacturers had relocated their capital due to terrorist attacks, but now, with peace restored, investors have returned to the province, indicating a favourable trade environment.

During the meeting, several demands were put forth by the business community, including security for meetings held on borders with customs officials and Afghanistan officials, the establishment of a facilitation desk for the business community, foolproof security for the upcoming International Trade Summit in Peshawar, and improvements in traffic on the Pak-Afghan highway.

In response, the IGP acknowledged the heavy responsibility shared by individuals in establishing a peaceful and prosperous society.

He acknowledged the sacrifices made by members of the business community in the war against terrorism, emphasizing their law-abiding nature. The IGP also praised the exemplary role of industrialists in restoring peace, order, and commercial activities, particularly in Peshawar.

He assured the delegation that their confronting problems would be prioritized and resolved.