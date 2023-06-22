IGP gives deadline to DPOs to solve problems of citizens

Directs the problems of citizens be solved immediately and justice must be ensured; Holds open court at Central Police Office.

LAHORE - Inspector General Police (IGP), Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has said that police stations are the main center of providing justice and negligence in the ser­vice and safety of citizens would not be tolerated. He expressed these views in the ‘Khuli Katchery’ (open court) held at the Central Police Office here on Wednesday. IG Punjab said that SHOs, superviso­ry officers should treat the citizens with good man­ners and ensure full support and guidance. He said that every complaint should be heard as a personal problem and do not spare any effort for provision of justice to the aggrieved. As per details, IG Punjab visited the open court at the Central Police Office and heard the requests of the citizens, issued orders on the spot for redressal. The IG Punjab assured the citizens of solving the problems as soon as possible. Dr. Usman Anwar gave a deadline to the DPOs to solve the problems of the citizens within the fixed timeline and directed that the problems of the citi­zens should be solved immediately & justice must be ensured. He said that the problems of women, el­derly, helpless citizens should be resolved on priori­ty basis with sincere intentions. The IG Punjab while talking to the open court staff directed to ensure the discharge of duties with good manners. He directed the staff that the complaint of every applicant who comes to the Central Police Office should be heard as his personal problem. He said that do not spare any effort in providing justice to the oppressed citi­zens and justice should be provided by solving the problems of the citizens at the grassroots level.

IG PUNJAB EXTENDS CONTRACTS OF LAW INSTRUCTORS FOR FIVE YEARS

Inspector General Police, Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar on Wednesday met with a delegation of Legal Inspec­tors (Law Instructors) from various police training Colleges / Schools at his office on Tuesday. In a sig­nificant development, the IGP announced the exten­sion of contracts for all Law Instructors for a period of five years. This decision reflects the commitment of the Punjab Police to enhance the quality of train­ing and ensure professional development within its ranks. During the meeting, Inspector General Po­lice, Dr Usman Anwar instructed the department to initiate the necessary formalities for the con­firmation of the Law Instructors’ jobs, which will be executed through the esteemed Punjab Public Service Commission. Stressing the importance of merit, the IGP emphasized that the promotion criteria will be strictly based on performance and proficiency. Addressing the delegation, In­spector General Police, Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar called upon the Law Instructors to persevere in their efforts and carry out their duties with ut­most diligence. He underlined the need for train­ing the police force in accordance with modern requirements, ensuring they are equipped with the necessary skills to tackle emerging challeng­es effectively.