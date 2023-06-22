IHC directs for registration of case against DC Islamabad, others for illegally detaining citizen

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday directed the Islamabad police for registration of a case against the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad and others for illegally detaining a citizen.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Babar Sattar conducted hearing of the petition filed by a citizen Sherzada Khan who approached the IHC to get registered his First Information Report against the incumbent Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon over the charges of abduction, coercion and forcefully obtaining a bank cheque amounting to Rs.50 million. Talking to The Nation, petitioner’s counsel Muhammad Usman Warraich told that the IHC bench directed the police to register the case as per the application of the petitioner in this matter.

The petitioner Sherzada Khan alleged in his application filed in the Islamabad High Court that on 23rd January this year, he was summoned to reach the office of the Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad, where a lady, Miss Kainat Amin, was also present and she had also filed an application for the redressal of a civil dispute ongoing between various other persons.

The petitioner alleged that he was illegally restrained and wrongly confined in the office of the Deputy Commissioner’s office for about four hours. He alleged further that during the illegal confinement of the petitioner in the deputy commissioner’s office, the Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon himself in the presence of the Additional Deputy Commissioner Imtiaz Janjua, sub inspector Nadir Ali and Head Constable Imtiaz Khan of Police Station Golra adopted coercive measures and forced the petitioner to procure his cheque book.

He stated further that he was forcefully compelled to execute a cheque and resultantly under the pressure of aforementioned officers, he had issued a cheque amounting fifty million in favor of Kainat Amin.

Khan alleged further that he was also coerced by the deputy commissioner namely Irfan Nawaz Memon along with others to enter into a deed and sign an already written draft on white paper. He said that the policemen Nadir Ali and Imtiaz Khan placed their signatures as witness on the said so-called reconciliation deed and after illegally obtaining the cheque and signatures of the petitioner on the said deed and wrongful and illegal confinement of more than four hours, the petitioner was set at liberty.

After the incident, Khan approached the police but it did not register its case due to the pressure of the deputy commissioner against which he approached the district court for the registration of a case but could not get a decision in his favor.

Resultantly, he has approached the high court with prayer to get his case registered against the incumbent deputy commissioner Islamabad.