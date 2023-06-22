Thursday, June 22, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

In age of growing global problems, countries should sit, find solutions: MoS Khar

In age of growing global problems, countries should sit, find solutions: MoS Khar
APP
June 22, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar Wednesday underlined the need for the world community to work together to find out solutions to the growing global problems like climate change and refugees.

In an interview with the Voice of America(VoA Urdu), the minister said that Pakistan had close con­tacts with the Western world in­cluding the institutional linkages, whether it were with the US or the Europe Union (EU).

But at the same time, Pakistan also enjoyed close strategic ties with Chi­na spanning over decades, she added.

Replying to question regarding US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s recent visit to China, she said “Look at Pakistan, Pakistan has good rela­tions with both. It is every sovereign country’s right to pursue its rights, our interest is in having balanced and good relations with all the countries.”

300 sacrificial animals sale points set up in Punjab

She further said that if the atmo­sphere of competition was intensi­fied in the world, it would be a very good example for other countries how to preserve such like relation­ship and actually encourage them.

MoS Khar said the world was facing increasing issues like refugees influx and climate change problems .

“We all the US, China, EU, Pakistan or India, have to sit together to find out solution to these issues. With different blocks, these problems cannot be resolved,” she stressed. About Indian prime minister’s visit to the US, Hina Khar said that Paki­stan would always look positively to bilateral ties between sovereign countries and would not look neg­atively. There was no need to look anything negatively.

But on the other hand, she main­tained, Pakistan had a very bellig­erent neighbour who indulged into military adventurism by sending jets during 2019 which was unprecedent­ed and unthinkable.

High prices of vegetables, fruits worry citizens in Peshawar

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1687321213.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023