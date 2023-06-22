IPP will provide relief to inflation-hit people, says Aleem Khan

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) President Abdul Aleem Khan said on Thursday that his party will help the masses who were suffering from ballooning inflation and extreme poverty.

The party manifesto for the IPP was thoroughly reviewed at the first meeting of the IPP's manifesto committee, which was presided over by Aleem Khan. Specifically, Aleem stated the IPP will "represent" the people and "fulfil their expectations."

"The goal of joining the IPP is to establish the welfare state in the truest sense. The politics of hatred, violence, and division will be eliminated from the nation, Aleem vowed.

On Wednesday, IPP central secretary information Firdous Ashiq Awan said the stable economy could have averted the Greece boat tragedy.

Speaking about the Greek shipwreck incident, Awan added, "Even after seven days have passed, no effective action has been taken against the human traffickers." People were compelled to flee the country due to the economic instability the nation was experiencing, she rued.

She believed that it was urgently necessary to put an end to the politics of hatred and clear the path for the nation's growth, Awan guaranteed that her party will live up to the people's expectations.