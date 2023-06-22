Islamabad Police form Dolphin Force to combat crime 

Islamabad-The Islamabad capital police announced the establishment of Dolphin, a state-of-the-art Police Emergency Response Unit, aimed at enhancing public safety and security in the capital city. Inspired by the renowned Turkiye Police Model, Dolphin is poised to revolutionize law enforcement through the integration of cutting-edge technology and rigorous training, informed a police spokesman on Wednesday.

Under the guidance and vision of Prime Minister of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, and the unwavering support of Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan, the special order for the creation of Islamabad capital police Dolphin has been issued.

Dolphin will be equipped with modern resources and personnel selected through a rigorous process. The officers and jawans assigned to Dolphin will undergo specialized training, meeting the highest standards and addressing the evolving requirements of law enforcement.

This comprehensive training will further enhance their skills and empower them to efficiently handle any untoward incidents while ensuring public safety remains paramount.

Furthermore, Dolphin will harness the power of advanced technology, enabling prompt responses and swift interventions. This tech-driven approach will enable officers to maintain law and order effectively, and facilitate a seamless connection between law enforcement and the community.

Commenting on this significant development, Islamabad Capital City Police Officer, Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, emphasized the unwavering commitment of Islamabad capital police towards safeguarding the lives and properties of its citizens.

He stated, “The establishment of Dolphin underscores our dedication to combating crime and delivering exceptional public service. By leveraging modern technology and employing the best training practices, Dolphin will play a vital role in maintaining peace and ensuring the safety of our community,” he added.

To ensure accountability and transparency, a robust self-accountability system has been put in place, enabling continuous evaluation of Dolphin’s performance. This system aims to maintain the highest standards of professionalism and integrity within the unit, while fostering public trust and confidence.