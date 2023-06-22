Jamia Hafsa students block roads in capital

ISLAMABAD-Hundreds of Jamia Hafsa students on Wednesday staged a sit-in at different roads of the federal capital following reports about an attack on Maulana Abdul Aziz of Lal Mosque.

The burqa-clad students of Jamia Hafsa equipped with bamboo sticks and also backed by the male seminary students chanted slogans against government and police.

They blocked roads in the Blue Area and suburbs as well as adjacent to Jamia Hafsa in G-7 causing immense troubles for the commuters and pedestrians.

A heavy contingent of police was also stationed outside Jamia Hafsa, Lal Mosque and other places where the burqa-clad female students of Jamia Hafsa were protesting and blocking the roads. The Islamabad Capital Police Traffic Division, following orders of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Syed Mustafa Tanveer, placed a comprehensive traffic plan to regulate the movement of vehicles in the federal capital.

There were unconfirmed reports floating on social media that unidentified individuals, who were present inside Lal Mosque, indiscriminately fired upon security officials stationed outside the mosque. In the incident, Maulana’s personal vehicle was also hit by the gunfire.

Some senior police officers were of the views that the management of Lal Mosque and Jamia Hafsa students were resorting to spreading false information and propaganda in order to evade legal consequences. They said burqa-clad squads of students of Jamia Hafsa are causing inconvenience to the public by blocking roads in various areas.

Meanwhile, Umme Hassan, the principal of Jamia Hafsa, confronted the police officers of Islamabad police who were imparting duty. She, in a video which went viral on social media, could be heard saying Jamia Hafsa management and students braced the brutality of forces in Musharraf regime. She said if they wanted, they could shatter this country. She said Jamia Hafsa and Lal Mosque management want to establish peace and law and order. “You forgot the suicide bombers, that’s why you got addicted to power. If a suicide bomber comes, all of you will lose sleep,” said Umme Hassan.