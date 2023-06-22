Justice Qazi Faez Isa will be next CJP, announces President

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday appointed Justice Qazi Faez Isa as the next Chief Justice of Pakistan.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa is currently se­nior most judge, will assume office on September 17, 2023, following the retirement of the incumbent Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial, said an offi­cial statement by the President.

The incumbent chief justice Umar Ata Bandial will reach the age of su­perannuation on September 16, 2023, under Article 179 of the Con­stitution. The president, who ap­pointed Justice Qazi Faez Isa under Article 175A (3) of the Constitution, would also administer the oath of of­fice to him on September 17, 2023.

After approval by the president, the concerned institutions like SU­PREME COURT of Pakistan, Ministry of Law, Attorney General office and Law Commission of Pakistan have been intimated.