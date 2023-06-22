Justice Qazi Faez Isa will be next CJP, announces President

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday appointed Justice Qazi Faez Isa as the next Chief Justice of Pakistan.
Justice Qazi Faez Isa is currently senior most judge, will assume office on September 17, 2023, following the retirement of the incumbent Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial, said an official statement by the President.
The incumbent chief justice Umar Ata Bandial will reach the age of superannuation on September 16, 2023, under Article 179 of the Constitution. The president, who appointed Justice Qazi Faez Isa under Article 175A (3) of the Constitution, would also administer the oath of office to him on September 17, 2023.
After approval by the president, the concerned institutions like SUPREME COURT of Pakistan, Ministry of Law, Attorney General office and Law Commission of Pakistan have been intimated.