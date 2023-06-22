Karachi police apprehend three wanted criminals

KARACHI-Police arrested three wanted street criminals after an alleged encounter near Pak Colony area of Karachi, police confirmed on Wednesday. According to the reports, two out of three culprits have been identified namely, Shahnawaz and Sarwar, were wanted in serious criminal activities by Sindh police.

The police officials stated that the accused are involved stealing motorcycles, mobile theft, street crime and other criminal cases.

The police officials recovered a bike snatched from the vicinity of Model town police station and a pistol from the possession of the alleged criminals.

Meanwhile the third individual, Arif alia Tallu, was also involved in the criminal activities along with other two suspects. The apprehended suspects have a history of previous arrests; Police launched further investigation.