MIRPURKHAS - A labour was seriously injured after falling from first floor of the under construction building in Malak Muhallah, Digri town on Wednesday evening. Report said that labor Malook Khaskheli was working that suddenly his leg was slipped and fell down at the Iron rod as result he sustained serious wounds rushed to Taluka Hospital Digri where after first aid referred for LMUH Hyderabad due to his serious condition.