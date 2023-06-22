Lahore police conducts 3,170 search operations this year

LAHORE - In order to safeguard the lives and properties of citizens and maintain peace, a total of 3,170 search operations have been carried out in various areas of the provincial metropolis this year. These operations have been instrumental in verifying information related to 79,213 houses, 41,938 ten­ants, and 330,657 individuals. In a statement released on Wednesday , Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana informed that these operations have resulted in the registration of 561 cases for violating tenancy registration, including 13 cases related to drug offenses and 21 cases in­volving illegal weapons, across different police stations. Addi­tionally, 33 proclaimed offend­ers have also been apprehend­ed during these operations.

The police force was being modernized to effectively pro­tect the lives and properties of citizens, aligning with contem­porary approaches and tech­niques, he added.