Langu lauds govt for presenting balanced budget

QUETTA - Balochistan Home and Tribal Affairs Minister Mir Ziaullah Longu said on Wednesday that the whole credit goes to the government which presented a people-friendly and balanced budget. Laud­ing the government’s sincere efforts, the home minister said the provincial finance minister presented the best budget within the available resources. “In the provincial budget, substantial relief has been provided to the low-income groups and special measures have been taken for the welfare of the poor,” he added. The minister reit­erating the government’s re­solve said that the journey of development would contin­ue under the leadership of Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo. He also hailed the increase in the salary and pension of the government employees, saying the long-standing de­mand of the employees has been fulfilled.