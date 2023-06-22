Thursday, June 22, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Langu lauds govt for presenting balanced budget

Staff Reporter
June 22, 2023
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA   -    Balochistan Home and Tribal Affairs Minister Mir Ziaullah Longu said on Wednesday that the whole credit goes to the government which presented a people-friendly and balanced budget. Laud­ing the government’s sincere efforts, the home minister said the provincial finance minister presented the best budget within the available resources. “In the provincial budget, substantial relief has been provided to the low-income groups and special measures have been taken for the welfare of the poor,” he added. The minister reit­erating the government’s re­solve said that the journey of development would contin­ue under the leadership of Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo. He also hailed the increase in the salary and pension of the government employees, saying the long-standing de­mand of the employees has been fulfilled.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1687321213.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023