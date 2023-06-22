Thursday, June 22, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

LWMC issues plan for cleanliness of all 9 cattle markets

Our Staff Reporter
June 22, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

Lahore   -  The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) geared up to provide best possible cleanliness services to the citizens especially on Eid-ul-Adha.

In this regard, the company had made special cleanliness arrangements in all nine cattle markets set up by district administration in the provincial capital. LWMC deployed additional staff of more than 100 workers along with 50 vehicles including loader, dumper, chain arm roll and excavator.

LWMC Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din instructed the officers of the operations team to be present in the field themselves. He said that cleaning operations were being carried out in cattle markets under phase wise.

Solid waste and green waste was being disposed of from cattle markets and water was also being sprayed in cattle markets to prevent dust and dirt, he added. In addition, service delivery camps had also been set up for redressal of sanitation related complaints and raising awareness among buyers and sellers, he informed.

300 sacrificial animals sale points set up in Punjab

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1687321213.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023