Man murdered, 2 others suffer bullet injuries

Rawalpindi-A man was gunned down by an unknown assailant while armed dacoits shot and injured two citizens in different areas of the city here on Wednesday, informed sources.

Rescue 1122 shifted the body and the injured men to hospitals for autopsy and medical treatment, they added. Police registered separate cases against the accused and began investigation with no arrest so far.

According to sources, a man namely Mir Qadar was walking in a street in Babu Lal Hussain Road early in the morning when an unknown assailant opened fire on him from behind. Resultantly, the man suffered fatal bullet injuries and died on the spot.

The killer managed to escape from the scene, sources said, adding that a heavy contingent of Ratta Amral police rushed to the scene and collected evidence besides recording the statements of eyewitnesses. Later, the body was moved to DHQ Hospital for postmortem.

A senior police officer told the media that the reason behind the murder was said to be an old enmity. He said that police have begun a search for the killer after filing a case against him.

In yet another incident of street crime, a gang of dacoits shot and injured two citizens when they made noise after seeing the dacoits storming into a shop for committing dacoity in Wilayat Colony, the area of Police Station Airport, according to sources.

After committing crime, the dacoits managed to escape from the scene while Rescue 1122 moved the injured persons to hospital for cure. SHO PS Airport along with forensic experts visited crime scene and collected evidence besides recording statements of eye witnesses as part of their investigation.

A case has been registered against the fleeing dacoits, sources said.

On the other hand, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region Syed Khurram Ali directed the District Police Officer (DPO) Jhelum to arrest a culprit involved in a double murder case in limits of PS Sohawa, informed a police spokesman.

He said that Muhammad Waheed Younis lodged a complaint with PS Sohawa that a man namely Hassan Kamal shot dead his brother Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, Yawar Abbas and injured Imran Riaz over an old enmity in Dhoke Amb and fled from the scene. Police filed an FIR and began an investigation, he said. He said RPO took notice of the double murder case and ordered DPO to arrest the killer immediately.