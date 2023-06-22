Masood Khawaja remembered on his 1st death anniversary  

RAWALPINDI - Punjab Arts Council (PAC) on Wednesday organised Quran Khwani on the first death anniversary of renowned TV and theatre artist the late Masood Khawaja. After the recitation of the Quran, special prayers were offered for the late Masood Khawaja, and a large number of artists from the twin cities participated. On the occasion, Naheed Manzoor said a vacuum in comedy acting in Pakistan due to the death of Masood Khawaja can never be filled. Masood Khawaja had worked in hundreds of TV and theatre dramas during his 30-year-long career and had a good understanding of humour, she added. Naheed said that the trend of stand-up comedy in Pakistan was also introduced by Masood Khawaja, which has become the hallmark of many artists today. She further said that Masood Khawaja was an academy for artists and always welcomed new artists and helped them understand the punctuation marks of acting. Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmad while speaking said that Masood was one of the artists who earned a name for his excellent acting in the industry. His comic roles in TV dramas and theatres were also hilarious in real life. “May Allah grant Masood Khawaja paradise,” he prayed. Assistant Director Muhammad Suleman said that Masood Khawaja always raised his voice for the welfare of artists and also provided financial assistance to artists by founding an institution called Pakistan Artist Welfare Foundation.