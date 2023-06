HYDERABAD-The Mayor Hyderabad Kashif Khan Shoro has vowed to work round the clock in resolving the issues and provision of all required civic facilities to the citizens adding that time has come to improve the performance of all wings of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation to restore the lost glory of the historic city. Presiding over an introductory meeting with the directors and other officers of all wings of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation here on Wednesday.

