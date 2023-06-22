Militants attack DC House, army camp in NW

PESHAWAR - In a shock­ing incident on Wednes­day, unidentified individuals launched a rocket attack on the residence of Deputy Com­missioner Rehan Gul Khattak and an army camp in North Waziristan. The Deputy Com­missioner’s office confirmed the occurrence of the attack, which resulted in the injury of the DC driver and partial dam­age to his house. In addition to the assault on the Deputy Commissioner’s house, two more rockets were fired at the Miran Shah army camp from unknown sources. No casual­ties or losses were reported at the army camp. Following the incident, security forces initi­ated a thorough search opera­tion in the area to apprehend the perpetrators and ensure the safety of the region.