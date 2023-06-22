Militants attack DC House, army camp in NW

PESHAWAR - In a shocking incident on Wednesday, unidentified individuals launched a rocket attack on the residence of Deputy Commissioner Rehan Gul Khattak and an army camp in North Waziristan. The Deputy Commissioner’s office confirmed the occurrence of the attack, which resulted in the injury of the DC driver and partial damage to his house. In addition to the assault on the Deputy Commissioner’s house, two more rockets were fired at the Miran Shah army camp from unknown sources. No casualties or losses were reported at the army camp. Following the incident, security forces initiated a thorough search operation in the area to apprehend the perpetrators and ensure the safety of the region.