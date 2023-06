ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar Wednesday visited Torkham border crossing point between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

She received briefing on mea­sures to streamline/ease cross­ing for the people and goods, Foreign Office Spokesperson on her Twitter handle posted.

The minister, on the occa­sion, urged facilitation of Af­ghans with respect and care and stressed expeditious completion of Integrated Transit Trade Man­agement System (ITTMS).