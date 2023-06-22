NA body decides to call IGPs on police non-cooperation

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly Standing Committee on Energy (Power Division), taking strict view of the failure of police to address pervasive theft of electricity infrastructure, has decided to call Provincial Inspectors General of Police to discuss the non-cooperation of police department in taking any legal action against the culprits.

The Committee that met under the chairmanship of Sardar Riaz Mehmood Khan Mazari, also directed the Power Division to collect details of FIRs registered throughout the country into such incidents.

The members of the Committee were very critical of the performance of Distribution Companies especially in terms of replacement of transformers, cables and other parts aggravating the miseries of people. They informed about the theft of transformers and other parts especially in rural areas. They said that DISCOs do not timely replace the faulty or stolen parts on lame pretexts. The members opined that had the culprits been apprehended and penalised no one would have dared to do the crime. They also pointed out that aspect of connivance of staff of Distribution companies into those incidents could not be ruled out.

The Committee also directed for rehabilitation of electricity infrastructure damaged due to last year’s floods and the recent cyclone. The Members from Sindh complained about the slow progress on the rehabilitation work in their province. The Committee also directed Power Division to ensure strict compliance of loadshedding schedules. The Secretary Power Division assured the Committee that the timelines would be ensured. He apprised about the Relief provided to electricity consumers as per announcement by the Prime Minister whose house were demolished in the floods in year 2022.

The Committee while discussing the Question referred to the Committee by the Assembly regarding non compliance of guidelines provided in Electricity Act 1910, disposed of the issue with direction for strict compliance of the guidelines provided in the Law, before initiating construction of new transmission lines. They Committee also directed Power Division to ask provinces to pass on directions to all the civic bodies to ensure that no one gets permission to construct commercial or residential buildings which could prove hazardous to human lives or property.

The Committee taking into account the complaints of Members from Sindh, appointed a Sub-Committee to discuss issues related to rehabilitation/construction of electricity infrastructure in HESCO and SEPCO regions. The Committee also referred Questions sent by the House regarding up gradation of infrastructure in SEPCO region, issue of line losses and non recovery of bills to the Sub Committee for discussion and report.