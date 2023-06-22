Naval Chief lauds Armed Forces for defence of motherland

ISLAMABAD - Chief of the Naval Staff Admi­ral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi Wednesday paid rich tribute to the role and sacri­fices of Pakistan Armed Forc­es for defence of the mother­land. He made these remarks as he visited National Defence University (NDU), Islamabad and addressed the course par­ticipants of National Security and War Course. According to the officials of Pakistan Navy, on his arrival, the Naval Chief was received by President NDU Lt Gen Rahat Naseem Ahmed Khan. While address­ing the course participants, Admiral Amjad Niazi paid rich tribute to the role and sacrific­es of Pakistan Armed Forces for defence of the motherland. He lauded the efforts of offi­cers and men for humanitari­an assistance and disaster re­lief operations during recent cyclone and nationwide floods last year. The Naval Chief un­derscored the need for offi­cers to remain abreast of ma­jor geopolitical developments and technological changes oc­curring across the world.