Naval Chief lauds Armed Forces for defence of motherland

ISLAMABAD - Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi Wednesday paid rich tribute to the role and sacrifices of Pakistan Armed Forces for defence of the motherland. He made these remarks as he visited National Defence University (NDU), Islamabad and addressed the course participants of National Security and War Course. According to the officials of Pakistan Navy, on his arrival, the Naval Chief was received by President NDU Lt Gen Rahat Naseem Ahmed Khan. While addressing the course participants, Admiral Amjad Niazi paid rich tribute to the role and sacrifices of Pakistan Armed Forces for defence of the motherland. He lauded the efforts of officers and men for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations during recent cyclone and nationwide floods last year. The Naval Chief underscored the need for officers to remain abreast of major geopolitical developments and technological changes occurring across the world.