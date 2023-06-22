Pak, Chinese varsities to start dual diploma on livestock

ISLAMABAD - The Faculty of Veterinary and Animal S ciences (FVAS ), MNS University of A griculture, Multan, and Xinjiang A gricultural Vocational Technical College, China, held an online meeting to launch S ino-Pak dual diploma program in livestock management at FVAS .

Under the dual diploma program, students will study initial two years in Pakistan and one year in Xinjiang A gricultural Vocational Technical College, according to an update by the FVAS .

The two institutions had signed an MoU in February 2023 for the purpose, Gwadar Pro reported.

A Faculty Exchange Program will also be funded in addition to online training of animal husbandry and veterinary science teachers of FVAS .

Furthermore, Xinjiang A gricultural Vocational Technical College will establish modern agriculture and animal husbandry demonstration training centre at MNS University to organize trainings for Pakistani veterinary professionals, technical personnel and industrial partners.

On the occasion, Vice Chancellor Dr Asif A li said that this partnership will not only benefit students but also contribute to the development of livestock industry in Pakistan.