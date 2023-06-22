Pakistan, China likely to sign 4 protocols

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan and China are likely to sign four protocols for the export of hides of donkey, dried chilies, heated meat and dairy products from the former to the later. The Prime Minister of Pakistan has approved the placement of summary before the Federal Cabinet through circulation, official source told The Nation.

The source said that the General Administration of Customs of the Peoples’ Republic of China has proposed the four protocols for signature between the General Administration of Customs of China and the Ministry of National Food Security & Research (MNFSR) of Pakistan. The protocols are related to the export of dried chilies, hides of donkey, dairy products and heated meat from Pakistan to China. Hides of donkey for processing purpose will be exported to China. It is worth mentioning here that as per the recent economic survey, the population of donkeys in Pakistan has increased by approximately 100,000 to 5.8 million as compared to the previous year.

Protocol for inspection, quarantine and sanitary requirements for heated beef has been proposed. The protocols aim to regulate export of dried chilies, hides of donkey, dairy products and heated beef from Pakistan to China. This shall be in compliance with all applicable Chinese phytosanitary laws and regulations, health and safety standards and quarantine requirements. The concerned Departments have supported the draft protocols. The Ministry of National Food Security & Research moved a summary to Prime Minister, for authorization to obtain the approval of the federal cabinet through circulation in terms of Rule-17(1) (b) of the Rules of Business, 1973, the source said.