Pakistan, China will continue to forge deeper strategic ties

ISLAMABAD - General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), is on an official visit to China from 18-22 June 2023 as head of del­egation for the Pakistan-China defence and secu­rity talks. According to the ISPR, during the visit, the CJCSC met Chinese Chief of Joint Staff Depart­ment, General Liu Zhenli. During the meeting, both sides reviewed ongoing bilateral defence coopera­tion between China and Pakistan.

He reiterated that the Pakistan-China friendship is highly valued and deeply rooted in the hearts and minds of Pakistani people. He also said that not only have the military relations of the two countries withstood test of time, but also high-level cooper­ation in defence and training has progressed well.The CJCSC also held wide-ranging bilateral meet­ings with high ranking civil and military dignitar­ies including Mr Qin Gang, Chinese State Council­lor, Foreign Minister, Mr. Chen Wenqing and other key military and government officials.

Both the sides re-affirmed commitment that be­ing “Iron Brothers” and “All Weather Friends”, Pa­kistan and China would continue to forge deeper strategic ties, the ISPR concluded.