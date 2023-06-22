Pakistan’s Usman, Umair win golds, Umaima silver in Special Olympics

LAHORE-Pakistan’s Usman Qamar won the gold medal in the cycling event while Umair Kayani won the gold and Umaima Iftikhar silver medal in javelin events of the ongoing 16th Special Olympic World Games in Berlin, Germany.

Usman Qamar completed the distance of a 5 km road race in 7 minutes 21.59 seconds. After the great triumph, Usman Qamar said: “I had prepared hard for the World Games and I hoped that I would reach the victory stand but winning the gold medal is dream come true for me. I am also grateful to Special Olympic Pakistan for helping me a lot in my training and preparations. I am thankful to Allah Almighty, who guided me to success. I am also grateful to my head coach Maham Tariq for training me commendably.”

Usman Qamar, who belongs to Islamabad, further said that he has been cycling since 2016 and attended two campuses for the World Games. Usman’s head coach Maham Tariq said: “Usman’s participation in the World Games was at the last minute and Usman’s visa was applied just one day before the departure of the national team. I hope that Usman will continue his performance in more races and fetch more laurels for Pakistan.”

In the javelin men’s event of the 16th Special Olympic World Games of Athletics, Pakistan’s Umair Kayani won the gold medal with a throw of 38.81 meters, while Umaima Iftikhar of Pakistan won the silver medal with a throw of 10.47 meters in the women’s javelin event. The 25-year-old national athlete Umair Kayani from Wah Cantt called Commonwealth Games gold medalist Arshad Nadeem as his ideal and expressed his desire to earn a name like him.

Umair’s Head Coach Irfan Anwar says that Umair has been very skilled in shot-put and javelin throwing since his early days and keeping this in mind for the World Games, his preparation has been going on for the past two years. The head coach hoped he would continue his streak of good performances in the shot-put as well in future and will try to win more honors and laurels for the country.