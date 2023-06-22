Pakistan seeks US support for IMF loan

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has once again sought the United States' help to unlock the stalled International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan programme.
Donald Blome, Ambassador of the United States of America to Pakistan, called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.
The finance minister shared the economic policies and priorities of the government to address the challenging economic situation and set the economy on the path to stability and growth.
The two sides also exchanged views about areas of common interest and how the existing bilateral relations between the two countries can be enhanced further.
The finance minister further informed the US Ambassador about the government’s budgetary measures to reduce the fiscal gap in order to meet its national as well as international financial obligations. He also informed the envoy about the progress on the on-going talks with IMF and stated that the government is committed to complete the program.
Donald Blome expressed the confidence in the policies and programmes of the government for economic sustainability and socio-economic uplift of the masses. He extended his support to further promote bilateral economic, investment and trade relations between both the countries.
Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar thanked the US Ambassador and reiterated the desire of the government to further deepen bilateral trade and investment ties with the USA.
The IMF has recently raised serious objections over the budget for fiscal year 2023-24, which has further narrowed the chances of revival of the Extended Fund Facility programme. The Fund has also objected to the new tax amnesty proposed in the budget while saying that it is against the program’s conditionality and governance agenda and creates a damaging precedent. It has also stated that the draft fiscal year 2024 Budget misses an opportunity to broaden the tax base in a more progressive way, and the long list of new tax expenditures reduces further the fairness of the tax system and undercuts the resources needed for greater support for vulnerable BISP recipients and development spending.
In response to the IMF, the Ministry of Finance has issued detailed a statement. It says, “While we are firmly committed to the IMF Program, and our negotiations are on-going; however, since some specific issues have been raised in the press, we think that it would be appropriate to clarify our position on these issues”.
According to the ministry, the 9th IMF Review was conducted in early February 2023 and the government of Pakistan completed all technical issues at a fast pace. The only outstanding issue was of external financing which we understand was also amicably resolved in the Prime Minister’s telephonic call of 27th May 2023, with the IMF MD. “Though the Budget FY 24 was never a part of the 9th Review, however, in line with PM’s commitment to the MD IMF, we shared the Budget numbers with the IMF Mission. And we are continuously engaged with them even on the Budget”.