Pakistan thrashed by India in SAFF Championship opener

LAHORE - India skipper Sunil Chhetri hammered an impressive hat-trick in his side’s thumping 4-0 victory over Pakistan in the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship opener in Bengaluru on Wednesday. According to information made available here, India opened their account when captain Sunil Chhetri took full advantage of an error by the Pakistani goalkeeper Saqib Hanif in the 10th minute. India doubled their lead without any trouble just five minutes after scoring their first goal as Chhetri converted from the penalty spot. Rao Omer Hayat of Pakistan was shown a yellow card in the 29th minute for committing a foul just right outside the box. However, just before halftime, an altercation took place on the sidelines when Indian coach Igor Stimac snatched a ball from Pakistan’s Abdullah Iqbal as he was preparing for a throw-in. Stimac was shown a red card for this offence and yellow cards were also shown to Sandesh Jhingan and Pakistan’s Rahis Nabi for their role in the fracas. In the second half, Pakistan made two early changes as Umer Hayat and Hassan Bashir were replaced by Ali Niazi and Shayek Dost in the 54th minute. Chhetri completed his hat-trick in the 74th minute with another penalty after he was taken down in the box by Mohammad Sufyan. India’s Udanta scored another one for the hosts in the 81st minute with a very calm and composed finish after beating the offside trap. It must be noted that the Pakistan football team played this match against India without getting a 24-hour rest as they arrived in India earlier on Wednesday.