Pakistan wants to make Gwadar world energy hub: Musadik

ISLAMABAD - State Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik has said that Pakistan wants to make Gwadar an inter­national energy hub by attracting China and Eu­rope to establish LNG plants for the onward export of super cool gas. “I have already declared Central Asia as an energy capital of the world, and Pakistan wants to be a trading partner with energy rich Cen­tral Asian States, particularly with Turkmenistan for the supply of gas to Gwadar,” the minister said this while talking to media here yesterday.

There are huge gas reserves in Turkmenistan, al­most equivalent to that of Qatar,” the minister said. “We have proposed to bring gas from Turkmenistan through pipeline to Gwadar, he said. Pakistan is the most viable route for the supply of gas from Turk­menistan to other parts of the world, Musadik add­ed. “We have proposed the establishment of LNG plants at Gwadar for the transportation of Turk­men gas to Europe,” he maintained. Pakistan wants to attract the world, especially China and Europe, to come and establish their LNG plants at Gwadar as this city is suitable for China, Europe and oth­er countries to invest in LNG plants and export it. LNG plants will be established for liquefaction of Turkmenistan’s gas for its onward transportation to China and Europe. The Minister said that the news circulating in social media that the Russian crude oil was refined in Indian refinery and then transported to Pakistan is totally false.