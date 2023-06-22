Pakistan wants to make Gwadar world energy hub: Musadik

ISLAMABAD - State Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik has said that Pakistan wants to make Gwadar an international energy hub by attracting China and Europe to establish LNG plants for the onward export of super cool gas. “I have already declared Central Asia as an energy capital of the world, and Pakistan wants to be a trading partner with energy rich Central Asian States, particularly with Turkmenistan for the supply of gas to Gwadar,” the minister said this while talking to media here yesterday.
There are huge gas reserves in Turkmenistan, almost equivalent to that of Qatar,” the minister said. “We have proposed to bring gas from Turkmenistan through pipeline to Gwadar, he said. Pakistan is the most viable route for the supply of gas from Turkmenistan to other parts of the world, Musadik added. “We have proposed the establishment of LNG plants at Gwadar for the transportation of Turkmen gas to Europe,” he maintained. Pakistan wants to attract the world, especially China and Europe, to come and establish their LNG plants at Gwadar as this city is suitable for China, Europe and other countries to invest in LNG plants and export it. LNG plants will be established for liquefaction of Turkmenistan’s gas for its onward transportation to China and Europe. The Minister said that the news circulating in social media that the Russian crude oil was refined in Indian refinery and then transported to Pakistan is totally false.