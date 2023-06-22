Parvez Elahi sent to jail on 14-day remand

LAHORE/RAWALPINDI - A local court on Wednes­day sent former Punjab chief minister and Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi to jail on judicial remand in the money laundering case, regis­tered by the Federal Investiga­tion Agency (FIA) against him and his son Moonis.

Earlier, the FIA authorities produced Chaudhry Parvez Elahi before Judicial Magis­trate Ghulam Murtaza Virk. The investigation officer re­quested the court to grant physical remand of the PTI president for investigation. The FIA's counsel also sup­ported the stance of the inves­tigation officer and submitted that solid evidence was avail­able against Parvez Elahi.

Advocate Rana Intizar rep­resented Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and opposed the re­mand request. The court, after hearing detailed ar­guments of the parties, re­served the verdict for a short while. Later, the court an­nounced the reserved verdict and turned down the physi­cal remand request and sent Chaudhry Parvez Elahi to jail on 14-day judicial remand.

The FIA had registered a case against Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, his son Moonis Ela­hi and others on charges of money laundering. It was al­leged that Chaudhry Parvez Elahi committed money laun­dering through a front man. The FIA authorities rearrest­ed Chaudhry Parvez Elahi af­ter he was released in an il­legal recruitment case from jail on Wednesday morn­ing. Meanwhile, former avi­ation minister and PTI lead­er Ghulam Sarwar Khan was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday in Islamabad in connection to May riots case. According to police offi­cials, the former federal min­ister was arrested in a joint raid carried out by Pindi and capital police. Rawalpindi po­lice spokesperson Inspector Sajjadul Hassan told report­ers that the police also took into custody former National Assembly member Mansoor Hayat Khan and ex-Punjab MPA Ammar Siddique Khan during the raid.