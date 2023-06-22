Pay scales of KMC faculty revised

SUKKUR- Sindh government has issued a notification of the Salary Package and Pay Scale of the Professors and other faculty of Khairpur Medical College (KMC) equaling to Shaheed Muhatarma Benazir Bhutto Medical College Lyari Karachi. The grade of a Professor has been raised from 20 to 21, Associate Professor from Grade 19 to 20, Assistant Professor from Grade 18 to 19, Senior Registrar from Grade 18 to 19 and demonstrators from Grade 17 to 18 of the faculty members of the Khairpur Medical College, said a notification issued here on Wednesday. Principal KMC, Prof Rukhsar Ali Shahani and Administrator of KMC Dr Abdul Hayee Phulpoto said that KMC administration had pursued CM Sindh, Health Minister, Chief Secretary and Secretary Health to address the concerns of the Faculty members of the KMC to revise the Salary Package and Pay scales equal to Shaheed Muhatarma Benazir Bhutto Medical College Lyari. They said that KMC’s faculty members and its staff were taking all-out efforts to make KMC an exemplary institution in academic and administrative affairs.