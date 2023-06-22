Thursday, June 22, 2023
PDMA warns of flash floods in Upper KP

June 22, 2023
Peshawar   -  The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) issued a warning on Wednesday regarding the looming threat of flash floods in the upper areas of Chitral, Kohistan, Dir, and Swat. The authority expressed concerns over the melting of glaciers due to rising temperatures, prompting the need for immediate action. In a letter addressed to district administrations and relevant departments, the PDMA urged them to raise awareness among locals and tourists about the potential floods and ensure the provision of emergency and rescue services in the affected areas.

To enhance preparedness, the PDMA directed the departments to keep their equipment readily available for swift response during emergencies.

