People endure sultry weather, hours-long loadshedding

People are facing a great deal of inconvenience as the loadshedding duration in Lahore and Islamabad touched 10 hours a day amid a shortfall of 6,160 megawatts on Thursday.

The shortfall and consequent outages have been triggered by intense weather conditions in the country. It also led to water shortage in many areas.

The Power Division sources said the total production of electricity on Thursday was 20,540MW and the demand was 26,700MW all across the country. They said the production of hydroelectric power was 8,000MW, government thermal power plants 570 W and production of private sector power plants remained 7,300MW.

The sources added that the production of electricity from wind power plants stood at 1,200MW, the production of solar power plants 120 MW and bagasse 150MW while the production of nuclear power plants was 3,200MW.

Meanwhile, the electricity demand of the Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) exceeded 5,400MW due to which the worst unannounced loadshedding gripped most parts of the city.

Lesco is facing a power shortfall of 800MW as the demand has crossed 5,400MW while the supply is 4,600MW. Lesco issued a two-hour loadshedding schedule in the city due to high shortfall but contrary to the schedule, hours-long loadshedding is being done in several parts of the city.

The power outages took place as transformers and other infrastructure developed faults.

A day earlier, transformers were damaged in several areas of Lahore, including Tajpura, Islamia Park, Mozang, Amin Park, Badami Bagh, Data Nagar and Shadbagh.