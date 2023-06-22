PM assigns special council $5b foreign investment task

Shehbaz Sharif says Special Investment Facilitation Council will serve as top decision-making forum to push through economic reforms n Calls for attracting investment from friendly countries n Reaches Paris to attend New Global Financing Pact Summit.

ISLAMABAD/PARIS - Prime Minister She­hbaz Sharif Wednes­day said with the help of the Special Invest­ment Facilitation Coun­cil (SIFC), the immedi­ate task was to increase the Foreign Direct In­vestment (FDI) in the country up to$5 billion. He said he had fervent­ly advocated a unified approach to steer the country out of the eco­nomic challenges on a path to sustainable growth.

"Employing a whole-of-the-the-government approach, the coalition government has decid­ed to set up a Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) with a mandate to frame eco­nomic policies that en­sure policy predict­ability, continuity and effective implementa­tion to revive the econ­omy", the prime minis­ter said in a tweet.

He said by virtue of its composition, the SIFC will serve as a top de­cision-making forum to push through funda­mental reforms in the structure of the econ­omy. To begin with, he said the forum will fo­cus on leveraging key sectors such as IT, agri­culture, energy, miner­als and mining, and de­fence production.

"Attracting invest­ment from friendly countries remains one of the key goals of the SIFC," he added.

Shehbaz Sharif said the need for a repre­sentative forum like the SIFC has long been felt, given the scale of the economic challeng­es caused by internal and external factors. He said the textbook approach to deal with a unique set of problems is not work­able anymore. Hence all the more reason to lever­age collective wisdom to kick-start the economy to make it self-reliant, ex­port-driven, and robust capable of withstanding ex­ternal shocks and upheavals. “Creative ideas offer the solu­tion to our economic prob­lems,” he added.

PM ARRIVES IN PARIS

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday arrived here on an official visit to at­tend the New Global Financ­ing Pact Summit, on the in­vitation of French President Emmanuel Macron. As the prime minister landed at the Paris Airport along with his delegation, he was warm­ly received by Pakistan’s am­bassador in France and dip­lomatic officials, besides senior French government authorities. Federal minis­ters Sherry Rehman, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Marriyum Au­rangzeb, and Special Assis­tant to the PM Tariq Fatemi are part of the prime minis­ter’s entourage. During the visit, the prime minister will attend the New Global Fi­nancing Pact Summit being hosted by France and partic­ipated by heads of state and delegates from over 50 coun­tries. Prime Minister Shehbaz will also join the world lead­ers at the dinner reception hosted by the French presi­dent for the participating dig­nitaries. During the visit, the prime minister will also hold bilateral meetings with dif­ferent heads of state.