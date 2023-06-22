Thursday, June 22, 2023
PM Shehbaz in Paris to participate in 'New Global Financing Pact Summit'
Web Desk
10:55 AM | June 22, 2023
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is in France on a two-day official visit to represent Pakistan at the New Global Financing Pact Summit beginning in Paris, today (Thursday).

More than fifty countries are participating in the summit to discuss the contours of a new global architecture, capable of meeting the challenges of financing sustainable development, environment, energy transition and climate change agenda.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will address the Summit as leading stakeholder of G-77 and head of the one of the largest developing countries most affected by climate change.

He will present Pakistan's perspective and proposals for reform of International Financial Institutions, climate finance, green infrastructure, attainment of the SDGs and solutions related to debt.

The Prime Minister will also hold bilateral meetings with other world leaders on the sidelines of the Summit.

