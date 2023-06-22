PML-N to gain majority seats in upcoming elections: Mian Javed

Federal Minister and PML-N leader Mian Javed Latif says the trust of the general public will be lifted from the system in case of the provision of amnesty to the perpetrators, facilitators, planners and abettors of the May 9 incident.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Thursday, he expressed dismay over the May 9 mayhem as it brought bad name of country in the circle of the International community.

The Minister urged to expose the nefarious agenda of PTI Chief Imran Khan and stressed to public the involvement of PTI leadership in May 9 incident as it would prove beneficial to remove the misconceptions in the minds of youth about the vital institutions of state.

Commenting on the arrival of PML-N leader Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in Pakistan, he said that three-time elected Prime Minister will come back to country with the vision to launch a movement in the country i.e. to respect the franchise.

He said Nawaz Sharif made Pakistan a nuclear power state when he came into power with two-third majority in 1997. Similarly, he resolved energy crisis and gave the gift of CPEC to nation when he elected the Prime Minister in 2013.

Mian Javed Latif said Pakistan Muslim League will gain majority seats in the upcoming elections and will make its own government in Sindh also.