PPP committed to serve people in country: Ali Hassan

QUETTA - District President of Pakistan Peo­ple’s Party (PPP) Mir Ali Hassan Zehri on Wednesday said that the PPP was committed to serving the people in the country. Addressing a ceremony held here for the new entrants, he said PPP was a people-friendly party, serving the masses without any discrimination. We are the followers of Bibi Shaheed and our leader is Asif Ali Zardari, he added. The leading leaders of Shah­wani, Mengal, Muhammad Hassani, Palal, Jattak, Jatoi, Kharani tribes joined Pakistan People’s Party on Wednesday under the leadership of PPP District President Mir Ali Has­san Zehri in the Border Town of Hub. Leader of the Bhutani group and tribal figure Mir Quddus Shah­wani, and former General Coun­selor Ghafoor Kharani also joined PPP alongwith hundreds of his col­leagues.