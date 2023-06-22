PTI bigwig Hamayun Akthar calls it quit

Following the events that transpired on May 9, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) bigwig Humayun Akhtar bid adieu to the party Thursday.

Humayun stated, "Since the independence, my family and the army have had a close relationship. Our family was deeply saddened by the 9/5 attacks just like the rest of the country was".

"Attacking military facilities is strongly condemnable. It is not feasible for me to continue my journey with the PTI given the current circumstances. I have consequently decided to leave the PTI," he maintained.

Earlier today, another PTI senior leader Ghulam Sarwar Khan made the decision to leave the party.

Sarwar condemned and denounced the May 9 violence. He continued by saying that those responsible for the attacks on the military installations should be brought to justice.

"I had always voiced my opposition to the PTI's confrontational approach on every platform. Engaging in conflict with the state's institutions is not a good idea. Whatever occurred on May 9 is very unfortunate," Sarwar maintained.

Last month, many bigwigs of the PTI, bid farewell to the embattled party including Abrarul Haq, Firdous Ashiq Awan, Fawad Chaudhry, Murad Raas among others.

Firdous Awan said, "I believe that the martyrs' love and respect for their country are part of our faith. Those who disrespected the martyrs attacked the foundation and ideology of Pakistan."

Speaking about her political career, Ms Awan said, "I will continue my political journey and serve the nation. My political journey will continue because the cause of our politics is the welfare of the people of our constituency".