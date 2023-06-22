PTI chairman gets protective bail in lawyer murder case

IHC directs Qureshi, Asad to appear in person for bail.

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD - The Lahore High Court (LHC) Wednesday granted protective bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan till July 3 in senior advocate Abdul Razzaq Shar murder case.

The division bench, comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Muhammad Amjad Rafiq, heard the petition filed by the PTI chairman for the protective bail. PTI chairman Imran Khan appeared before the bench during the proceedings.

The counsel for Imran advanced arguments in favour of bail and re­quested for grant of protective bail to enable his client to appear in the relevant court. However, Addition­al Advocate General Punjab Ghu­lam Sarwar Nihung opposed the bail plea and requested the bench for its dismissal.

Subsequently, the court, after hear­ing arguments of the parties, grant­ed protective bail to Imran Khan till July 3. Senior advocate Abdul Raz­zaq Shar was killed at airport road in Quetta on June 6.

Imran Khan and others had been nominated as accused in the case. Also, the Lahore anti-terrorism court (ATC) Wednesday granted in­terim bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan till July 7 in two May 9 vandalism cases.

The court ordered the PTI chair­man to furnish surety bonds of Rs 100,000 in both cases to avail the relief and join the investigations. ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar heard bail petitions filed by the PTI lead­er in both cases. Imran Khan along with his counsel appeared be­fore the court during the proceed­ings. Imran Khan had approached the court for bail after issuance of his non-bailable arrest warrants in both cases, a day earlier, on an ap­plication of the investigation officer. The investigation officer had plead­ed with the court to issue non-bail­able arrest warrants of Imran Khan and other 6 accused as they were hiding to avoid the arrest.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday instruct­ed PTI’s leaders Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Asad Umar to appear in personal capacity on Thursday in their bail petitions.

The court said that it couldn’t hear the bail petitions of the accused without their appearances as their bail cases already had been dis­missed by the lower court.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Ta­hir heard the interim bail petitions of Asad Umar and Shah Mahmood Qureshi in a case registered by Tar­nol Police Station with regard to the incidents of May 9.

The petitioners had stated that the police had registered cases to pres­surize and humiliate them, adding that they were ready to join the in­vestigation into the matter.