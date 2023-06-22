PTI issues show-cause notice to Pervez Khattak for inciting members to quit party

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday issued a show-cause notice to Pervez Khattak, a senior politician and former KP chief minister, for allegedly inciting members to leave the party.

Omar Ayub Khan, the PTI Secretary General, has given Khattak seven days to furnish a written explanation for his acts. The notice warns that if Khattak's response is deemed unsatisfactory or if he fails to respond, the party will take appropriate disciplinary action in line with its policy.

Khattak had previously resigned from his position as the party's provincial slot as president after 9/5 incidents.