Thursday, June 22, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PTI issues show-cause notice to Pervez Khattak for inciting members to quit party

PTI issues show-cause notice to Pervez Khattak for inciting members to quit party
Web Desk
7:35 PM | June 22, 2023
National

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday issued a show-cause notice to Pervez Khattak, a senior politician and former KP chief minister, for allegedly inciting members to leave the party.

Omar Ayub Khan, the PTI Secretary General, has given Khattak seven days to furnish a written explanation for his acts. The notice warns that if Khattak's response is deemed unsatisfactory or if he fails to respond, the party will take appropriate disciplinary action in line with its policy.

Khattak had previously resigned from his position as the party's provincial slot as president after 9/5 incidents.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1687416269.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023