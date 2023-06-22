PTI issues show cause to Khattak for inciting members to quit party

ISLAMABAD - The opposition Pakistan Tehreek -e -Insaf (PTI) issued a show cause notice to its former president of KP chapter Pervez Khattak for his “reported activities” of contacting party members and inciting them to leave the party. PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub on Wednes­day issued him the show cause notice and asked him to explain his position in writing within seven days of this notice. “It has come to the notice of the party leadership that you are contact­ing party members and inciting them to leave the party,” reads the notification and added, “In view of these reported activities, you are hereby called to explain yourself in writing within seven days of this notice.” The notice says that if his reply is found unsatisfactory or he doesn’t respond, further ac­tion will be taken against him as per party policy and rules. Earlier this month, Khattak had resigned from the position of PTI’s provin­cial president in KP saying that the present political situation had made it impossible for him to continue with his position. He had also condemned the violent incidents of May 9.