Public Procurement Management courses conclude at BPPRA

QUETTA - Balochistan Public Procurement Regu­latory Authority (BPPRA) held a pres­tigious certificate distribution ceremo­ny at its office, said a handout issued here Wednesday. The event was at­tended among others by Rashid Razaq Baloch, head of the Governance Policy Project, Abid Qureshi, MD of BPPRA, Noor ul Haq Baloch, Chairman of Balo­chistan Regulatory Authority, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Secretary of Food, Farooq Marri, secretary and the vice chancellor of Turbat University. The importance of public procurement management courses at the university level was dis­cussed at the event. The guests shared their thoughts and insights on the sig­nificance of such courses in shaping the future of Balochistan. BPPRA MD Abid Saleem Qureshi expressed his gratitude to the GPP Coordinator Rashid Razaq Baloch for his unwavering support on the Training of Trainers (ToT) pro­gramme. The ToT diploma programme was initiated at BPPRA with the assis­tance of GPP Balochistan and BPPRA’s capacity-building section. For the di­ploma training, the IMS Department in Peshawar was mutually selected, and resource persons from IMS were hired. Representatives from various Balo­chistan universities participated in this training, nominating their respective of­ficers. This diploma programme, known as the Public Procurement Management Course, holds great significance. It aims to introduce a new series of courses at the university level in Balochistan, al­lowing the youth of the region to study procurement and related subjects that offer promising career opportunities in the future. The collaborative efforts of GPP Balochistan, BPPRA and the uni­versities are expected to enhance the capacity and knowledge of individuals involved in public procurement man­agement, ultimately benefiting the de­velopment and progress of Balochistan.