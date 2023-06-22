Railway increases water rates by 200 PC for officers residences

LAHORE - The Pakistan Railways has increased the rates of water supply to the resi­dences of the officers by 200 per cent. According to a notification is­sued here on Wednesday, water rates have been increased by 2 times of the current rates for the residences of officers from grade 17 to 19 while the officers from grade 20 and above would pay three times more rates for water supply. The PR CEO has appreciated the concerned officers for 90 per cent collection from the resident units in the railways divi­sions. Railways staff to facilitate se­nior citizens during traveling. The Pakistan Railways has directed all its train managers to facilitate the senior citizens in the trains. According to the PR spokesperson on Wednesday, PR Chief Executive Officer Arshad Salam Khatak has directed the train manag­ers to ensure provision of all possible facilities in the trains to the senior cit­izens and help them in boarding. The CEO ordered to give priority to the se­nior citizens in all places at the Rail­way Stations and in trains. He said that the railway staff would ensure that the senior citizens could board and un-board in the trains without any difficulty. Train managers have also been directed to take feedback from the senior citizens for the im­provement of facilities for them.