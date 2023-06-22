Rana Sanaullah says PTI chief ‘mastermind’ of May 9 mayhem

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Interior Rana Sanaul­lah on Wednesday accused the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) chief of ‘mastermind’ of the May 9 incident, demanding his trial un­der military courts.

“All planning for May 9 was pre­pared by PTI Chairman himself,” said Rana while talking to a pri­vate television channel.

He said Khadija Shah the PTI activist was monitoring all activ­ities being done by her co-work­ers against security institutions.

He was of the view that cases of PTI women leaders or work­ers found involved in attacking national institutions particularly security should be forwarded to military courts.

Commenting on Nawaz Shar­if, he said the Pakistan Mus­lim League-Nawaz (PML-N), has made a request to the former prime minister for leading the election campaign.

Rana said Nawaz Sharif should be given relief from the cases filed against him by rival party leaders on fake evidence.

He said political cases filed by rival parties should be abolished forthwith and added the PML-N, after winning the elections will nominate Nawaz Sharif for the country’s highest post of prime minister. To a question about Dr Aafia Siddiqui, he said all-out ef­forts were being made to bring Dr Aafia back to Pakistan. It is per­tinent to mention here that Aa­fia Siddiqui was a highly quali­fied personality born in Pakistan, and facing sentence on different charges made by Americans.

Meanwhile, Minister for In­terior Rana Sanaullah Khan on Wednesday said it was the reli­gious obligation of every Muslim to protect and uphold the hon­our of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

No compromises could be made on the Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) honour as the love for him was deeply embedded in the hearts of Muslims, he said chairing a meet­ing of the joint committee of the government and Tehreek-e-La­baik Pakistan (TLP).

The minister further said a per­son who did not believe in the fi­nality of the Prophethood could not be considered a Muslim.

The meeting, attended by Minis­ter of State for Interior Abdul Reh­man Kanju and Secretary Interi­or Syed Ali Murtaza, reviewed the progress made on the measures taken to safeguard the honour of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). The TLP was represented by Dr Shafiq Ami­ni, Mufti Ameer Al-Azhari and oth­ers. Officials of the ministries of Interior, Foreign Affairs and Infor­mation Technology, Federal Inves­tigation Agency, Pakistan Telecom­munication Authority, Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Au­thority, and provincial home de­partments were also in attendance.