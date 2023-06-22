SAFF Championship 2023: PFF thanks FIFA, AFC, SAFF, AIFF and Pak govt for all-out support

On behalf of the entire Pakistan football community, we would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) and the All India Football Federation (AIFF) for their remarkable efforts in facilitating and realizing the participation of the Pakistani Contingent in the SAFF Men’s Championship 2023. The successful coordination and arrangements made by the Government of Pakistan have played a pivotal role in ensuring a smooth and secure travel experience for our national football team.

We commend the tireless commitment and vision of FIFA, AFC, SAFF and AIFF in navigating the complexities and challenges associated with organizing such an event. In the face of numerous logistical challenges and time constraints, PFF has displayed exceptional efficiency and resourcefulness.

Football has the unique ability to inspire, transcend differences and promote a spirit of fair play, camaraderie and friendship by uniting the world through sport. We are honored to be part of this historic occasion and also for doing our bit in advancing FIFA’s narrative of, “FOOTBALL UNITES THE WORLD”

Lastly, we’d like to extend our deepest admiration and heartfelt appreciation for each and every player and official of the Pakistani Contingent. We wish all teams the best of luck as they compete in this event, and we encourage everyone involved to uphold the principles of fair play, respect, and mutual admiration.