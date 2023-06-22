Samina Zehri terms Greece boat accident an irreparable human tragedy

QUETTA - Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri on Wednesday expressed regret over the indent in Greece and demanded strict action from the government against the people involved in hu­man trafficking. She said that it was a very sad and irreparable hu­man tragedy and the persons and agents responsible for the death of hundreds of people should be caught and punished. She said that the government should hold people involved in human trafficking to ac­count, those who play with human lives for the sake of a few rupees do not deserve any concession and for this purpose, cruel people in the form of agents make these unem­ployed youths dream of a luxurious life in a foreign country and deprive them and their parents of their life­time savings. She said that they go through situations in which they often lose their lives, saying that there have been many accidents be­fore in which hundreds of precious lives have been lost but the agents continue to entice the unemployed youth to go to Europe illegally and the youth take risks for a better fu­ture and lose their lives as well as their life savings and that of their parents for a better future. Sena­tor Samina Zahri prayed for endur­ance and patience for the families of those who died in the accident.