SBP Inter-Division Men’s, Women’s Archery from 22nd  

LAHORE -Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Zaman and Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail will inaugurate Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Inter-Division Men’s, Women’s Archery Championship at Bhurban Stadium, Murree on June 22 (Thursday). Meanwhile, Dr Asif Tufail on Wednesday said that hundreds of male and female players from all nine divisions would exhibit their skills in team event, amateur, 30m, 70m and open categories events. “There will be exciting archery competitions in 2-day Championship,” he added. He said that Murree Archery Championship is a suitable platform for talented male and female players and the potential youngsters must avail this opportunity to prove their mettle. “We are quite upbeat that this championship will play a key role in the growth of game of archery among younger generation,” he added.