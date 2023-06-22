SCCI for reforms in tax system, industry-friendly policies

Peshawar - The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Acting President, Ijaz Khan Afridi, emphasized the need for the implementation of business-friendly policies to revive businesses, boost industries, and uplift the ailing economy of the country.

During the visit of the 33rd Senior Management Course participants of the National Institute of Management (NIM) Islamabad to the chamber house, Ijaz Afridi addressed the attendees. He highlighted the pivotal role of the bureaucracy in policy formulation and implementation, urging them to consult the business community and relevant stakeholders before finalizing economic policies.

Under the guidance of Directing Staff NIM Islamabad, Ms Zoobai Masood, the senior officials from various departments were given a multimedia presentation by the NIM Islamabad participants. The presentation provided an overview of SCCI’s history, origin, objectives, targets/plans, future projects, and initiatives aimed at promoting businesses and industrialization.

Acting President SCCI, Ijaz Afridi, and a former senior official of the chamber addressed the queries raised by the participants, focusing on topics such as Pak-Afghan bilateral trade, transit trade, gems and mineral development, law and order, and rapid de-industrialization. The chamber office bearers acknowledged the potential for boosting bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan, as well as transit trade to Central Asian Republics. They highlighted the need to address the concerns of the business community regarding the Afghan Transit Trade Agreement, policy inconsistencies, and the lack of joint mechanisms and strategies hindering trade improvements.

Members of the business community identified investment opportunities in the gems, marble, and mineral sector and presented proposals to the senior officers of the concerned departments, urging them to incorporate these suggestions into policies. The speakers also called for tax system reforms and the implementation of business and industry-friendly policies.

They identified high tariffs on power and gas, rising prices of petroleum products, and poor law and order situation as the primary reasons for the rapid closure of industries in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

During the meeting, the speakers discussed the reasons behind the increasing informal trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan and proposed measures to formalize and document trade between the two neighbouring countries.

The meeting was attended by former presidents of SCCI, former senior vice presidents, members of the SCCI executive committee, and Secretary General Sajjad Aziz. A large number of traders, industrialists, importers, and exporters were also present, highlighting the significance of the gathering.